Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Cut Position in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by $10.88 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Shareholder Greenlight Capital Has Boosted Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) Holding

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (VAR) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.12 million, down from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Varian Medical Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $118.01. About 408,704 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 23/03/2018 – Varian Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – Varian’s Latest Quarter Boosted By Oncology Revenue; 07/05/2018 – Varian Acquires Taiwan Distributor Cooperative CL Enterprises; 04/05/2018 – Sirtex: Directors Continue to Believe Existing Deal with Varian in Interests of Holders; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (TGP) by 69.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 349,274 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 849,274 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.98 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 32,274 shares traded. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500. Some Historical TGP News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distribution; 16/03/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners Declares Distributions on Series A and B Preferred Units; 17/05/2018 – Teekay LNG Partners 1Q Rev $115.3M; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS LP TGP.N – QTRLY GAAP VOYAGE REVENUES $115.3 MLN VS $101.2 MLN; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 187,400 shares to 472,025 shares, valued at $34.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altice Usa Inc by 924,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.19M shares, and cut its stake in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO).

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 10,000 shares to 1.19M shares, valued at $1.29B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $110.18M for 24.38 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

