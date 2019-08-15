Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Continues to Hold Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB); Silver Point Capital LP Position in Caesars Entmt (CZR) Lowered by $79.51 Million

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.41. About 5.10M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT HAS REPRICED ITS $1.50B TERM LOAN; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corp. to run its first non-gaming resorts in Dubai; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Net $2B; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Corporation to Participate in the Wells Fargo 9th Annual Gaming, Hospitality & Leisure Conference

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 31.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 5.44M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $262.05M, up from 4.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 2.87 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference; 24/04/2018 – Elavon Gives Customers and Partners Enhanced Protection from Data Breaches with PCI Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) Validation; 26/04/2018 – Lundin Mining Announces Offer to Purchase Notes Pursuant to Asset Sale Covenant; 06/03/2018 – Jensen Investment Management Announces New Shareholder Shannon Contreras; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – US BANCORP: 1Q 2018 LINE SCHEDULES – PDF VERSION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,946 are owned by Meritage Port. Marco Investment Limited Co owns 9,189 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cap Mgmt Lc holds 20,665 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hikari Tsushin reported 27,200 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Town Country Retail Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust stated it has 1.25% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Co holds 0.04% or 3,735 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins holds 9.18 million shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Middleton Communications Ma holds 0.35% or 45,129 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc has 202,562 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 99,138 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Financial Bank reported 193,757 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,969 shares. Ashfield Partners Lc holds 0.04% or 7,333 shares in its portfolio. 79,400 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “US Bancorp (USB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Bank Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Glenmede Com Na owns 167 shares. Cohen Cap Mngmt has invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Davenport Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 12,350 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Com invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc holds 110,000 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Frontier Invest Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 224,535 shares. D E Shaw & holds 14.75M shares. Redwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.80 million shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 306,267 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Cap Research invested in 11.91M shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 60,674 shares. Long Pond Limited Partnership holds 0.44% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) or 1.46 million shares. Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.03% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 32,762 shares.

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Caesars Entertainment Buyout Doesn’t Make Any Sense – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 16, 2019 : ACB, APHA, MPW, HEXO, CPE, VICI, CRZO, CSX, IXUS, QQQ, CZR, CSCO – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 26, 2019 : WFC, LEXEA, OHI, FDC, QQQ, AGN, EBAY, MGM, CZR, CTRP, KOS, EXPE – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CZR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.