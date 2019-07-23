Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Continues to Hold Position in Borg Warner (BWA); Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Raised Citi Trends (CTRN) Holding by $1.52 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc (BWA) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 530,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.08 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233.34 million, up from 5.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 2.95M shares traded or 83.10% up from the average. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 27.44% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – BorgWarner Chief Legal Officer John J. Gasparovic Retires; 22/04/2018 – DJ BorgWarner Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWA); 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $40

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc (CTRN) by 67.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.98M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $14.73. About 35,540 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 39.35% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.78% the S&P500.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 10,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.