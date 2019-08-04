Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility and Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 0.5 beta, while its volatility is 50.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation has a 2.56 beta and it is 156.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Zosano Pharma Corporation which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 543.38% and an $35 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Zosano Pharma Corporation is $8, which is potential 190.91% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Zosano Pharma Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Zosano Pharma Corporation on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.