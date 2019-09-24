Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 22 11.44 N/A -2.94 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -129.7% -38.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.5 beta means Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 50.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s 152.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.52 beta.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9.2. Competitively, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Voyager Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 490.22%. Meanwhile, Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $21, while its potential upside is 19.18%. Based on the results given earlier, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Voyager Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.6% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.5% of Voyager Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Voyager Therapeutics Inc. -7.37% -21.17% 5.56% 109.22% 20.47% 134.15%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance while Voyager Therapeutics Inc. has 134.15% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Voyager Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC01, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD101 for a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for HuntingtonÂ’s disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; VY-TAU01, AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and VY-NAV01 for severe chronic pain. The company has strategic collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and the University of Massachusetts. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.