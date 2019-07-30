Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)

We are contrasting Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -608.9% -267.7%

Volatility & Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.75 beta. Competitively, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s 133.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.33 beta.

Liquidity

11.2 and 11.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Its rival VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, and a 537.52% upside potential. Competitively VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 4,682.61%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 13.2%. Insiders held 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. 25.15% -41.25% -60.37% -66.51% -35.6% -55.35%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats VistaGen Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder. It also focuses on potential commercial applications of its human pluripotent stem cell (hPSC) technology platform to discover, rescue, develop, and commercialize new chemical entities (NCEs) for CNS and other diseases; and regenerative medicine involving hPSC-derived blood, cartilage, heart, and liver cells. In addition, the company develops CardioSafe 3D, an in vitro cardiac bioassay system for predicting human heart toxicity of small molecule NCEs. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has licensing, sublicensing, and collaboration agreements with BlueRock Therapeutics, LP; U.S. National Institutes of Health; Cato Research Ltd.; and University Health Network. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.