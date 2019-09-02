Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 36 2159.91 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

The average price target of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 693.65%. Competitively the average price target of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, which is potential 34.02% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than UroGen Pharma Ltd., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 75.4%. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.