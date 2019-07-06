Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

11.2 and 11.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Its rival LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.6 and 30.6 respectively. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 487.25%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.3% of LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 26.97% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.