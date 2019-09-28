Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.08M -1.96 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 42 0.00 43.70M -5.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 384,674,329.50% -80% -70% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 105,225,138.45% -201.4% -89.8%

Liquidity

9.2 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. 0 1 5 2.83

On the other hand, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s potential upside is 88.27% and its average price target is $78.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80.7% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.2% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. -3.02% -0.51% -25.7% 12.38% 29.17% 16.39%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance while Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has 16.39% stronger performance.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its advanced product candidate includes rimegepant, which is intended to initiate two Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine; and trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia. The company also develops BHV-3500 for the prevention of chronic and episodic migraine; BHV-0223 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord; and BHV-5000 for the treatment of symptoms associated with Rett syndrome, such as breathing irregularities. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. is a subsidiary of Portage Biotech Inc.