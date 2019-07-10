Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 55.26 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Volatility & Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.75 and it happens to be 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Current Ratio is 11.2. Meanwhile, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.7 while its Quick Ratio is 4.7. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 481.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 55.3%. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.62% -17.78% -13.5% -35.17% -65.53% -3.42%

For the past year Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.