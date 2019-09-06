Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Risk & Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. ARCA biopharma Inc. has a 1.79 beta and it is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ARCA biopharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 593.07% at a $35 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 9.1%. Insiders held 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.83% of ARCA biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.