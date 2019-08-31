Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

As Biotechnology companies, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 372.29 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9.2. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 693.65%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 57.7%. Insiders held 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. has 63.9% stronger performance.

Summary

AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.