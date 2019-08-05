Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.09 4.57

Table 1 demonstrates Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3.7 Current Ratio and a 3.7 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 580.93%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 33.8% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 10.71% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.19% -6.83% -33.78% -22.26% -86.96% -1.55%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.