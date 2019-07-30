Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.75 shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.2. The Current Ratio of rival Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.6. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, and a 562.88% upside potential. Competitively Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $36, with potential upside of 90.38%. Based on the data shown earlier, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 84.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.