Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX)’s Financial Results Comparing With ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.23 N/A -1.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Volatility & Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.5. ADMA Biologics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.7 beta which makes it 170.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9.2. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 600.00% at a $35 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 165.85% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than ADMA Biologics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while ADMA Biologics Inc. had bullish trend.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.