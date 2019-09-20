Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (ALDX) Reaches $5.88 After 4.00% Up Move; CANSORTIUM CANADA (CNTMF) Sellers Increased By 109.68% Their Shorts

The stock of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.88. About 168,041 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43; 01/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Presents Dry Eye Disease Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results at the Association for Research in Vision and Oph; 10/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Appoints David McMullin as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Allergic Conjunctivitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALDX); 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – LOOK FORWARD TO PRESENTING RESULTS OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019; 18/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra TherapeuticsThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $162.16 million company. It was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. We have $6.12 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ALDX worth $6.49 million more.

CANSORTIUM INC CANADA (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) had an increase of 109.68% in short interest. CNTMF’s SI was 13,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 109.68% from 6,200 shares previously. With 98,900 avg volume, 0 days are for CANSORTIUM INC CANADA (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)’s short sellers to cover CNTMF’s short positions. It closed at $0.81 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cansortium Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company has market cap of $156.73 million. It operates cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in Florida, Texas, and Puerto Rico; and a dispensary license in Pennsylvania. It currently has negative earnings.

Since September 5, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $497,189 activity. $75,990 worth of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) was bought by Brady Todd C. DOUGLAS RICHARD bought $117,805 worth of stock. JOYCE MARTIN JOSEPH bought $9,964 worth of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) on Thursday, September 12. Reed Joshua also bought $15,072 worth of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) shares. The insider McMullin David bought $20,260. Clark David J also bought $25,311 worth of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) on Friday, September 6.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $162.16 million. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014.

