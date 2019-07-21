Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and VIVUS Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 VIVUS Inc. 4 0.52 N/A -3.22 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% VIVUS Inc. 0.00% 90.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, VIVUS Inc. has a 2.06 beta which is 106.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

11.2 and 11.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Its rival VIVUS Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 3.5 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than VIVUS Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and VIVUS Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 VIVUS Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, and a 564.14% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18.8% of VIVUS Inc. shares. 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, VIVUS Inc. has 2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% VIVUS Inc. -2.21% 11.48% -23.31% 9.04% -26.13% 78.48%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance while VIVUS Inc. has 78.48% stronger performance.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

VIVUS, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to address unmet medical needs in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body mass index of 30 or greater, or 27 or greater in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus or high cholesterol; and STENDRA, an oral phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. It is also developing Qsymia, which has completed Phase II studies for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and diabetes, as well as for other obesity-related diseases, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, hyperlipidemia, and hypertension. In addition, the company is developing Tacrolimus, which has completed Phase IIa studies for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It has development, license and clinical trial, and commercial supply agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization of avanafil, a PDE5 inhibitor compound for the oral and local treatment of male and female sexual dysfunction. The company also has license and commercialization agreements with Berlin-Chemie AG and Auxilium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to commercialize and promote STENDRA; and with Sanofi Winthrop Industrie to commercialize and promote avanafil. VIVUS, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.