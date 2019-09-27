Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Comparison side by side

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.08M -1.96 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 6 0.00 3.05M -2.68 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 385,412,667.95% -80% -70% Vaccinex Inc. 53,135,888.50% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Vaccinex Inc. which has a 1.8 Current Ratio and a 1.8 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Vaccinex Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 1.6%. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.