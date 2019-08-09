Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 1039.06 N/A -5.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

$35 is Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 545.76%. Competitively UroGen Pharma Ltd. has an average price target of $45.5, with potential upside of 41.97%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than UroGen Pharma Ltd. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 69.9% and 75.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.