Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Comparing side by side

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.35 N/A -2.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -366.4% -103.8%

Risk & Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.62 beta.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.2 and a Quick Ratio of 11.2. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.9 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 562.88%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.6% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.32% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.64% 0% 6.21% -28.86% -66.07% 27.8%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 27.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.