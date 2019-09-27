Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Comparison side by side

Both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.08M -1.96 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 43 1.37 54.15M -3.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 385,412,667.95% -80% -70% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 124,626,006.90% -47.7% -18.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.5 beta indicates that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.74 beta and it is 74.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.2. The Current Ratio of rival PTC Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $45.5, which is potential 26.81% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 85.61%. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.