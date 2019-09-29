Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.07M -1.96 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 16.00M -2.03 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 383,747,609.94% -80% -70% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 716,460,684.22% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $11, while its potential upside is 255.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 31.8% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ovid Therapeutics Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.