Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) Contrasting side by side

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 538.69% for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 17.35% respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 18.84% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. -4.31% 9.59% 13.31% 14.29% 44.93% 57.48%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance while Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has 57.48% stronger performance.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc., a nutrition products company, focuses on providing nutrition solutions, including specialty ingredients and consumer brands. The company develops solutions available in various delivery forms. It also offers various specialty ingredients, including premium krill oil and other marine oils, as well as seed oils. The company sells its premium krill oil under the OCEANO3 brand directly to consumers through oceano3.com in Canada and the United States. In addition, Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. is pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its subsidiary, Acasti Pharma Inc., that focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of new krill oil-based forms of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.