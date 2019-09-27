Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Contrasting side by side

Both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 7 10.31 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -30.4% -21.7%

Risk and Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. is 173.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.73 beta.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Molecular Templates Inc. are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Molecular Templates Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.2% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 12.75% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Molecular Templates Inc. -8.75% -22.34% -8.88% 47.64% 32.46% 62.62%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.