Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) Contrasting side by side

Both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.35 N/A -15.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 4.21 beta which makes it 321.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Its competitor Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 660.87% for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $35. Competitively Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $14, with potential upside of 460.00%. The data provided earlier shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Melinta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 24.3%. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.