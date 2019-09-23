Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparing side by side

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1139.23 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility and Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a 1.73 beta which is 73.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are 12.8 and 12.8 respectively. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 491.22% upside potential and an average price target of $35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.9% and 25.8% respectively. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.