Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) Contrasting side by side

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Magenta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio is 9.2. On the competitive side is, Magenta Therapeutics Inc. which has a 17.1 Current Ratio and a 17.1 Quick Ratio. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Magenta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $35, and a 609.94% upside potential. Magenta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 55.04% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Magenta Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 85.4% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.2% of Magenta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Magenta Therapeutics Inc. 5.22% -0.07% -1.39% 96.65% -2.45% 137.02%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Magenta Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Magenta Therapeutics Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.