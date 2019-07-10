Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Comparing side by side

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2. Competitively, LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 30.6 and 30.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 483.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 64.3%. Insiders held roughly 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 26.97% are LogicBio Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. 8.02% 34.63% 55.01% -3.77% 0% 39.81%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.6% weaker performance while LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. has 39.81% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc., a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect. Its lead product candidate is LB-001 that is been developed for the treatment of Methylmalonic Acidemia, a life-threatening disease that presents at birth. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a partnership with Children's Medical Research Institute (CMRI) of Australia to develop new viral vectors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.