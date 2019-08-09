Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 69.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.00% -70.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.89 2.70 2.86

$35 is the consensus price target of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc., with a potential upside of 552.99%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 139.13%. Given Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9.2. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.