Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.00% -70.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.83 2.67 2.84

With average price target of $35, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 620.16%. The competitors have a potential upside of 136.20%. Given Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 9.2 and 9.2. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.5 shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.