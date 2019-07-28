Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.80% -65.10% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.67 2.85

With consensus target price of $35, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 554.21%. The potential upside of the rivals is 133.00%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself, analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -10.60% weaker performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have 47.25% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.75 and its 25.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals are 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.