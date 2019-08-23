Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Comparing side by side

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Genprex Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Genprex Inc. 0.00% -141.2% -136%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.2. The Current Ratio of rival Genprex Inc. is 30.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 30.5. Genprex Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Genprex Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genprex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $35, while its potential upside is 602.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.1% of Genprex Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.7% are Genprex Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Genprex Inc. -9.79% -15.91% -43.3% -32.5% -67.57% -9.79%

For the past year Genprex Inc. has weaker performance than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genprex Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Genprex, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, develops drugs to treat cancer. Its lead product candidate is Oncoprex, an active anti-cancer agent that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It also conducts preclinical research for developing Oncoprex to be administered with immunotherapies in NSCLC; and research into other tumor suppressor genes associated with chromosome. Genprex, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Austin, Texas.