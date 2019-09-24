Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Contrasting side by side

Both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 19 133.17 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility and Risk

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.5 beta. Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 470.03% at a $35 average target price. Competitively Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.75, with potential upside of 43.33%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.9% and 98.8% respectively. 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance while Fate Therapeutics Inc. has 71.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.