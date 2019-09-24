Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 54.25 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Entera Bio Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.6. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a 490.22% upside potential and an average price target of $35.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares. 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Entera Bio Ltd. had bullish trend.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.