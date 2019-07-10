Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Comparing side by side

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.81 0.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -74.8% -65.1% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -83.8% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.75 beta indicates that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 25.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has -0.06 beta which makes it 106.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Its competitor Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.1 and its Quick Ratio is 11.1. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$35 is Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 481.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares and 8.6% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.37% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. -7.02% -7.83% -10.28% -29.73% -14.22% -10.6% Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.22% 39.38% 80.48% -8.79% -37.08% 127.64%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, developing small-molecule drugs that help regulate the movement of oxygen into tissue by a novel mechanism of action. Its lead product candidate is trans sodium crocetinate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer. The company is also developing RES-529, a novel PI3K/Akt/mTOR pathway inhibitor, which has completed two Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of macular degeneration; and is in pre-clinical development in oncology applications primarily GBM. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.