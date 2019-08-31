Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Contrasting side by side

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 147.44 N/A -4.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.2 and a Quick Ratio of 9.2. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 693.65% and an $35 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 24.7%. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.