Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Comparison side by side

Both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Biofrontera AG 15 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Biofrontera AG 0 0 0 0.00

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 693.65% at a $35 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 2.04%. About 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.04% of Biofrontera AG’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance while Biofrontera AG has 32.89% stronger performance.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.