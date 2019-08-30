Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Risk & Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 0.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 50.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

9.2 and 9.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is $35, with potential upside of 676.05%. Competitively the average price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, which is potential 120.17% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.1% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.2% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has 58.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.