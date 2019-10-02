Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Contrasting side by side

Both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 20.07M -1.96 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 11 0.00 8.43M -2.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 383,747,609.94% -80% -70% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 76,151,761.52% -170.2% -52%

Risk and Volatility

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 0.5 and its 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 9.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.2. The Current Ratio of rival Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.5. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 89.47% and its average target price is $18.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 17.4%. 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.