Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is 9.2 while its Current Ratio is 9.2. Meanwhile, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 while its Quick Ratio is 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 679.51% for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $35.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.9% and 48.5% respectively. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Comparatively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.