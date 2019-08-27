Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Stock Value Declined While Endurant Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position by $387,567; Gofen & Glossberg Cut Its Stake in Asml Hldgs Nv Adr (ASML) as Stock Rose

Gofen & Glossberg Llc decreased its stake in Asml Hldgs Nv Adr (ASML) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc sold 2,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% . The institutional investor held 157,577 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.63M, down from 160,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Asml Hldgs Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $213.56. About 128,800 shares traded. ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) has risen 3.87% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ASML News: 26/03/2018 – ASML REPORTS TRANSACTIONS UNDER CURRENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Global Growth HLS Adds Hilton, Exits ASML; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV – PLAN TO SHIP 20 EUV SYSTEMS IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – ATLAS COPCO ATCOa.ST VACUUM TECHNIQUE HEAD SAYS CONFIDENT OF DOUBLE-DIGIT ORGANIC ORDER GROWTH FOR VACUUM UNIT IN 2018; 18/04/2018 – ASML 1Q Net Pft EUR540M; 16/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Sweden’s Atlas Copco sees strong vacuum growth in 2018 as boom continues; 18/04/2018 – ASML Sees 2018 Trading in Line With Views; 18/04/2018 – ASML HOLDING NV ASML.AS – 2018 TARGET EFFECTIVE ANNUALIZED TAX RATE IS AROUND 14 PERCENT; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Pan Europe Adds ASML, Exits Imperial Brands; 23/03/2018 – Fitch: ASML Rating Reflects Vital Role in Semiconductor Sector

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 64.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 43,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.76% . The institutional investor held 23,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 66,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.219 during the last trading session, reaching $4.451. About 58,450 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 29/05/2018 – CENTOGENE Announces Agreement with Aldeyra Therapeutics for the Advancement of Novel Therapeutics for Patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome; 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 22/03/2018 Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Provide Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Appoints David McMullin as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy; 18/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Approximately $22.3M; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Per Shr $1.40; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – LOOK FORWARD TO PRESENTING RESULTS OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39,139 shares to 236,455 shares, valued at $15.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 30,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 601,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Treas Acc Fd.

Analysts await ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ASML’s profit will be $671.53 million for 33.37 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual EPS reported by ASML Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares to 61,155 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 241,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

