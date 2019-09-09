Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Cut Position as Stock Price Declined; Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Raised Kb Financial Group (KB) Stake by $510,526

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 64.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 43,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.76% . The institutional investor held 23,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 66,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.93. About 129,927 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Presents Dry Eye Disease Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results at the Association for Research in Vision and Oph; 18/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Access Event Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 22/03/2018 Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Provide Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 15/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 10/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Appoints David McMullin as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Allergic Conjunctivitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – LOOK FORWARD TO PRESENTING RESULTS OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Per Shr $1.40; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Kb Financial Group Inc (KB) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp bought 13,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Kb Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $33.78. About 104,042 shares traded. KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) has declined 25.25% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.01B and $495.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 5,105 shares to 200,440 shares, valued at $36.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 7,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,244 shares, and cut its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

More notable recent KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Seaport Global is bullish on three homebuilders – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40 million and $252.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intricon Corp (NASDAQ:IIN) by 304,477 shares to 552,457 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ALDX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 15.47 million shares or 5.38% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 41,710 shares. 27,555 were accumulated by Gp One Trading L P. 17,600 were accumulated by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 8,199 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 35,648 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn invested in 0% or 82,084 shares. Endurant Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 23,576 shares. Blackrock has 0% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Hikari Pwr Ltd invested in 0.04% or 44,520 shares. 386,433 were accumulated by Millennium Limited Liability Corp. Jpmorgan Chase reported 5,154 shares. Dafna Cap Management Limited Co has invested 0.19% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Sphera Funds Limited holds 0.89% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) or 1.07M shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs owns 13,500 shares. Legal General Gru Plc has invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX).

More notable recent Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BBBY, SRNE among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Aldeyra Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Analysts await Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.52 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.49 actual EPS reported by Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% negative EPS growth.