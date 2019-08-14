Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Shareholder 683 Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Hengehold Capital Management Has Lifted Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding

Hengehold Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc bought 23,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 293,477 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54M, up from 269,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $290.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $116.29. About 5.36 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Denim Group’s ThreadFix Named 2018 Winner of Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 19/04/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY – HAS SIGNED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF ABOUT 3.4 BLN EURO; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 22/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces Early Results of Its Debt Tender Offer; Increases the Maximum Tender Amount; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 19/04/2018 – P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +5% TO +8%; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy Merck’s consumer health business for €3.4bn

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 406,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.76% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.25 million, up from 1.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.54 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.35. About 64,892 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Per Shr $1.40; 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 22/03/2018 Aldeyra Therapeutics Schedules Webcast and Conference Call to Provide Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 01/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Presents Dry Eye Disease Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results at the Association for Research in Vision and Oph; 29/05/2018 – CENTOGENE Announces Agreement with Aldeyra Therapeutics for the Advancement of Novel Therapeutics for Patients with Sjögren-Larsson Syndrome

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08 million and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sequential Brnds Group Inc N by 358,140 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XRT) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold ALDX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 15.47 million shares or 5.38% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dafna Capital Mngmt Lc reported 0.19% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 35,648 shares. Perceptive Ltd Liability stated it has 3.09M shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 29,700 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 27,183 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 274,448 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 8,199 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0% or 275 shares. Moreover, Acadian Asset Lc has 0% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). 44,520 are held by Hikari Pwr Limited. Ironwood Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.09% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Northern Tru owns 276,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Woodstock holds 98,841 shares. Strs Ohio owns 66,900 shares.

