Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $387,567 as Share Price Declined; Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Shareholder State Street Cut Stake by $18.97 Million

State Street Corp decreased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Street Corp sold 1.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The institutional investor held 9.68 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.73M, down from 11.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Street Corp who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.55. About 2.63M shares traded. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q EPS 38c; 18/04/2018 – MGIC INVESTMENT CORP – PERCENTAGE OF PRIMARY LOANS THAT WERE DELINQUENT AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS 4.02%, COMPARED TO 4.55% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 MGIC Announces Enhancement to Fiserv Inc.’s PCLender; 09/04/2018 – MGIC REPORTS REDUCED BORROWER-PAID PREMIUM RATES; 30/05/2018 – MGIC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MGIC 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $232.1M; 09/04/2018 – MGIC Invest: Borrower-Paid Mortgage Insurance Premium Rates on Most Popular Premium Plans Have Been Reduced by Average 11%; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q New Insurance Written $10.6 Billion; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 64.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 43,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.76% . The institutional investor held 23,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 66,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.64% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 84,565 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – LOOK FORWARD TO PRESENTING RESULTS OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019; 01/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Presents Dry Eye Disease Phase 2a Clinical Trial Results at the Association for Research in Vision and Oph; 15/05/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.43; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Allergic Conjunctivitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 10/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Appoints David McMullin as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $42.9 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Approximately $22.3M; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 15/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 43c

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Krystal Biotech Inc by 48,655 shares to 61,155 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 241,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ALDX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 15.47 million shares or 5.38% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Llc owns 274,448 shares. Dafna Llc, California-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). State Street reported 355,202 shares. Endurant LP reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,507 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup owns 6,734 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Com has 0% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) for 20,011 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 136,800 shares. Knoll Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 3.32% stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 275 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited has invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Perceptive Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% or 3.09M shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 27,555 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 14.58% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.48 per share. MTG’s profit will be $145.22 million for 7.65 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by MGIC Investment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

State Street Corp, which manages about $1281.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Eqty Invt Life Hld (NYSE:AEL) by 72,414 shares to 2.86 million shares, valued at $77.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 762,363 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold MTG shares while 93 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 304.47 million shares or 1.28% less from 308.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Permit Capital Limited Co owns 490,000 shares. Tudor Et Al stated it has 88,079 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Ins Company The reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 23,075 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited has 49,393 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 351,710 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a New York-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Illinois-based Prudential Public Limited Co has invested 0% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Proshare Ltd Liability has 83,989 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 5.62M shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 9.22 million shares. Systematic Fin Management Ltd Partnership has 0.05% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 106,500 shares. Numerixs Techs Incorporated, a British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 27,174 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited stated it has 0.01% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG).

