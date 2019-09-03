Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Holder Endurant Capital Management LP Cut Position by $387,567 as Market Valuation Declined; Channing Capital Management Has Cut Position in Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) by $2.19 Million as Market Value Rose

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (ALDX) by 64.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 43,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.76% . The institutional investor held 23,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $213,000, down from 66,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.38M market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $4.51. About 130,903 shares traded. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) has declined 19.41% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ALDX News: 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – LOOK FORWARD TO PRESENTING RESULTS OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 OR EARLY 2019; 28/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: Aldeyra Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Approximately $22.3M; 29/03/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics: 2017 Net Loss Per Shr $1.40; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Allergic Conjunctivitis Phase 3 Clinical Trial; 29/03/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES YEAR END 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 24/04/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Seaport for Apr. 25; 15/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 43c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALDX); 10/05/2018 – Aldeyra Therapeutics Appoints David McMullin as Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Strategy

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 68,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 1.77 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.99M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 145,271 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q EPS 7c; 01/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Announces First Quarter Dividend; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY REVENUES $112.1 MLN VS $104.6 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR); 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 03/05/2018 – HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INC QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER COMMON SHARE – DILUTED $ 0.40; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q FFO 40c/Shr; 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust: That Position Has Been Eliminated, Duties Divided Among Existing Officers, Including Whitman; 03/05/2018 – Healthcare Realty 1Q Rev $112.1M; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green

Analysts await Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HR’s profit will be $49.89 million for 21.54 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.50% negative EPS growth.

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 14,361 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $42.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizz (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 53,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold HR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 118.96 million shares or 0.23% more from 118.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 16,483 shares. Zimmer Partners Lp has 425,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Company accumulated 0.04% or 66,628 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 95,794 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Florida-based Texas Yale has invested 0.04% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Bancshares Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,393 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 559,000 shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 9,113 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt accumulated 252 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR). Voya Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) for 49,837 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 0.01% or 2,919 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc has 7,494 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc by 124,982 shares to 178,448 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 80,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,536 shares, and has risen its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analysts await Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $-0.52 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold ALDX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 15.47 million shares or 5.38% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Verition Fund Management Lc owns 275,205 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Endurant Management LP invested in 0.08% or 23,576 shares. Adage Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.12 million shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt Ltd reported 1.07M shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Pcl has invested 0% in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX). Woodstock has 98,841 shares. State Street owns 355,202 shares. 16,250 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Ltd. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) for 5,839 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 33,068 shares. Moreover, Trexquant LP has 0.01% invested in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) for 23,407 shares.