Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $20.67, and a 122.50% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2% are X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.