Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)

We are comparing Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.29 N/A -0.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 18.1% -111.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.49 beta indicates that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 149.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s -3.65 beta is the reason why it is 465.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 120.36% and an $20.67 consensus target price. Meanwhile, vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $5, while its potential upside is 267.65%. The information presented earlier suggests that vTv Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.3% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 69.32% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% vTv Therapeutics Inc. 0% -1.41% 1.45% -49.28% 14.75% -47.17%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than vTv Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors vTv Therapeutics Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

vTv Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and sells orally administered small molecule drug candidates worldwide. The companyÂ’s drug candidate for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease comprise azeliragon (TTP488), an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase III clinical trials. Its type 2 diabetes drug candidates include TTP399, an orally administered, liver-selective glucokinase activator that has been completed Phase IIb clinical trials; and TTP273, an orally administered, non-peptide agonist that targets the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trials. The company has a license and research agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize its hexokinase II inhibitors for therapeutics, prophylactic, preventative, or diagnostic use. vTv Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. vTv Therapeutics Inc. operates as a subsidiary of M&F TTP Holdings Two LLC.