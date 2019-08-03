Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $20.67, while its potential upside is 122.26%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 89.75% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 34.9% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 50.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.