Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 16.99 N/A -0.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -52.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.79 beta indicates that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 179.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s 152.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.52 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$20.67 is Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 81.63%. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s consensus price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 228.64%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 26% respectively. Insiders owned 0.4% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Trevena Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -8.6% -15.44% -21.34% -21.11% -27.72% 6.83% Trevena Inc. -9.46% -10.67% -10.07% 104.58% -30.21% 211.63%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.