Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (ALDR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDR) and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -4.78 0.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -193.2% -67.2% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 209% -116.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.49 shows that Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is 149.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.79 beta which is 179.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 5 0 2.00 Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $18.9, while its potential upside is 1.39%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. and Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 41.4% respectively. About 0.1% of Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. -4.44% -14.45% -18.65% -28.33% -43.62% -1.27% Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.13% 30.3% -36.3% 66.19% -61.78% 106.88%

For the past year Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has -1.27% weaker performance while Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 106.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies in the United States, Australia, and Ireland. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes ALD403, an antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to target calcitonin gene-related peptide for the prevention of migraine. It also develops ALD1910, a genetically engineered monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical study for the treatment of migraine; and Clazakizumab, an antibody, which has been completed Phase IIb clinical trial that inhibits the pro-inflammatory cytokine interleukin-6 for the treatment of rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis. In addition, the company has preclinical programs in the discovery phase for various indications. Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology therapeutics for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. The company is developing vosaroxin, an anticancer quinolone derivative for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). It has completed a Phase III, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled trial of vosaroxin in combination with cytarabine in patients with relapsed or refractory AML. The company also completed a Phase II single-agent trial of vosaroxin in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. In addition, it is involved in the initiation of an investigator-sponsored trial of vosaroxin in combination with decitabine in older patients with untreated AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; and developing SNS-062, a non-covalently binding inhibitor of the human protein BrutonÂ’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). The company has a collaboration agreement with Biogen Idec MA, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule BTK inhibitors; and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize preclinical inhibitors of phosphoinositide-dependent kinase-1. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.